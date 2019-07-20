CISSNA PARK — Gordon E. Winger, 84, of Cissna Park passed away on Thursday (July 18, 2019) at Faith Place in Danforth.
He was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Cissna Park, the son of George A. and Gladys K. (Hari) Winger, and they preceded him in death. Gordon married Aldine Young in Cissna Park on June 28, 1959, and she survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Guy (Sarah) Winger of Cissna Park and Gil (Anita) Winger of Bloomington; one daughter, Abby (Bud) Petry of Cissna Park; three sisters, Irma Jean Knapp, Lila Winger and Marilyn Winger all of Cissna Park; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Gordon served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He later worked at Uarco as a pressman from 1954 to 1994. Mr. Winger attended the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, traveling and loved the outdoors.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, also at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. Tom Stock will officiate. Burial will follow the service at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
