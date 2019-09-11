BEMENT — Grace A. Gallivan, 89, of Bement passed away at 8:12 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale. The Rev. Father Fredi Gomez-Torres will officiate, assisted by Dean Jim Brewer. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Ivesdale.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale.
Grace was born Nov. 2, 1929, in Ivesdale, a daughter of Paul V. and Agnes Cannon Somers. She married John G. “Jack” Gallivan on Oct. 27, 1950, in Ivesdale, and he passed away April 11, 2016.
Surviving are three children, Linda (Robert) Curran of Mackinaw, Greg (Leigh Ann) Gallivan of Villa Park and Jeff Gallivan of Bement. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Brittney and Amberley Gallivan; a great-grandson, Jack McGrath; and two stepgrandsons, Troy (Deanne) Curran and Shawn (Deb) Curran, both of Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Sacha Curran; two brothers; and a sister.
Grace was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Michael Catholic Church, Bement, as well as the Sunnyside Club.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor of serving the Gallivan family in their time of need. “Our family is here to serve your family.”