VILLA GROVE — Mrs. Grace F. Homma, 101, of Villa Grove passed away Tuesday (July 27, 2021) at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola.
A private family service will be held at her gravesite.
Grace was born in Mountain View, Calif., to Kenichi and Tamiye (Tsuchyama) Morioka, on Nov. 22, 1919. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles with honors and was denied access to higher education due to World War II. During this time, she was relocated to the internment camp in Poston, Ariz., where she shared her creativity and artistic talent to make many things from very little. She was permitted to join the love of her life as he was on leave from the 442nd division. On Jan. 8, 1943, at Fort Sheridan in Highland Park, she married Tommy S. Homma. During the remainder of the war, she shared with others her accomplished seamstress talents. After the war, she worked as the office manager for the cardiologists Dr. Cape and Dr. Last for over 25 years. During her golden years, she enjoyed spending her days with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, following their activities across state.
Mrs. Grace F. Homma was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy S. Homma; son, Robert W. Homma; and brother, Takashi Morioka.
Grace is survived by her sons, Thomas (Sue) Homma and Steven Homma; five grandchildren, Kathy (John) Davis, Beth Boyer, Tami (Floyd) Fisher, Rose Homma and Amy (Charles) Dawson; and seven great-grandchildren, Martney Boyer, Thomas Boyer, Marcus Boyer, Samantha Davis, Addison Fisher, Ruby Dawson and Lilou Dawson.
Memorials may be given to Japan House (japanhouse.illinois.edu/make-a-gift) at the University of Illinois. The family of Grace wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Kayce Hanscel, director of Brookstone Estates, Tuscola, and her entire staff, along with Jake Reifsteck of Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove.