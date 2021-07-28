Grace Homma Jul 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VILLA GROVE — Grace Homma, 101, died at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday (July 27, 2021) at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos