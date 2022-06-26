VENICE, Fla. — This July marks the third year since the passing of Grace M. Dayton.
Grace Mudgett Dayton passed away July 2, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, Fla. She was born Dec. 5, 1921, in Manchester, N.H., the daughter of Doris Carpenter Mudgett and Fred H. Mudgett.
She attended schools in Manchester, N.H., and graduated from (then) Keene State Teachers College in Keene, N.H. Her first teaching job at age 21 was in a one-room school in Bow, N.H. She taught at Wiley Elementary School in Urbana for 20 years, and was active in the PTAs at her daughters’ schools.
She married Daniel F. Dayton on Dec. 31, 1942. They settled in Urbana, where Dan obtained his Ph.D. and joined the University of Illinois faculty. Dan preceded her in death in 1992.
Surviving are four daughters, Doris Hargrave (Paul), Carolyn Dayton, Kay Adler (Joseph) and Elizabeth Bernardi (Thomas); six grandchildren, Elizabeth, David, Alan, Eric, Felicity and Ari; and five great-grandchildren.
She lived in Urbana for over 60 years until moving to Venice, Fla., in 2013. She made many great friends wherever she lived and always enjoyed them, her colleagues, students and former students.
Grace and Dan enjoyed traveling in different countries and experiencing different cultures. They had a small cabin in Door County, Wis., where they visited during summers. Other activities were golf, ballroom and square dancing, boating, gardening and being outdoors. Grace swam into her mid-90s.
“Amazing Grace,” as her friends referred to her in her later years, possessed an ever-friendly disposition, and loved her large family and friends.
Grace’s ashes will be interred July 20, 2022, in the family plot in Orford, N.H. If you would like to donate anything in her name, please donate to the charity of your choice.