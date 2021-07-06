GEORGETOWN — Grace M. (Schwab) Dukes, 90, of Georgetown passed away Sunday (July 4, 2021) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
She was born in Plainville, Conn., on Sept. 7, 1930, the daughter of Wesley Andrew and Rachel (Smith) Schwab, and had two brothers, Ralph and Dick.
After college, Grace married her college sweetheart, Charles W. Dukes, on Sept. 17, 1949, and moved to Georgetown to live out the rest of her life and was a loving and faithful wife for 71 years. Together, they had four children, Debra (David) Small of Bloomington, Laurie Holman of St. Joseph, Kent (Melinda) Dukes of Georgetown and Robin (Diane) Dukes of Georgetown; as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Grace worked at the Georgetown Bank and later worked for the Georgetown School District as a teacher's aide and also assisted in speech classes to help children speak better for many years and until retirement.
Grace loved Charlie with all her heart, as well as loved her family and friends and never knew a stranger. She was a loving soul and will be missed dearly by all whose lives she touched.
A celebration of Grace’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, with Pastor Jim Hollingsworth officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday prior to her service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Forest Park Cemetery, Georgetown.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to the donor’s choice of charity. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at susnetfuneralhome.com.