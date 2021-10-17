SIDNEY — Grace McCarrey, 94, of Sidney passed away at 6:55 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home.
Mrs. McCarrey was born Jan. 10, 1927, in Philo, a daughter to Charles and Nellie Williams Lafenhagen. She married Quentin “Chebo” McCarrey on June 30, 1951, in Sidney. He preceded in death on Dec. 15, 2014.
Surviving are two sons, Guy (Marci) McCarrey of Normal and C. Andrew (Rosemary) McCarrey of Sidney; four grandchildren, Brandi (Josh) Baird, Lindzy (Branden) Mattocks, John McCarrey and Tom McCarrey; and two great-grandchildren, Bryson Mattocks and Sylvie Baird.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Leo Lafenhagen and Glen Lafenhagen.
Grace was active in Countryside United Methodist Church. She was a Cub Scout leader in Sidney and enjoyed gardening.
Memorials may be made to Countryside United Methodist Church or the Sidney Fire Department. Condolences may also be made at freesefh.com.