THOMASBORO — Grace Ann McNamer, 87, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at home in Thomasboro.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1933, in Seven Hickory Township, to Roy Lonzo and Anna Marie (Bousher) Dukeman. Grace married Donald McNamer on Aug. 30, 1952, in Frankfort, Ind.
Grace is survived by her children, Marsha (Bobby) Seals, Kathy (Leon) Barber, Penny (Allen) Scott, Michael (Clarissa) McNamer and Teri (Larry) Thornton; 12 grandchildren, Dusty, Chad, Randy, Carrie, Thale, Jeff, Cody, Jerica, Savannah, Michelle, Mindy and Dale; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Donny; and a great-grandson, Knox.
Grace maintained a strong relationship with God and loved to read her Bible.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Please join Grace’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.