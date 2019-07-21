SAVOY — Grace Christine (McCormick) Prestin Samford, 96, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Willowbrook Memory Care, Savoy.
Funeral arrangements are being made through Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
She was born May 6, 1923, on the family homestead in Stanton Township, Urbana.
Mrs. Prestin Samford was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Josephine (Just) McCormick; husbands, Harry L. Prestin and Clarence D. Samford; an infant sister, Nancy Marie; as well as one daughter, Margaret Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Prestin) Schmidgall; son, Bruce E. Prestin (Valerie); and son-in law, Robert Williams (Margaret). She is also survived by grandchildren, Chad Williams (Angie), Jason Williams and Douglas Prestin (Amber), as well as five great-grandchildren.
After retiring from the University of Illinois in 1983, she enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, garage sales, emailing and visiting with friends and family.
She was a member of University Place Christian Church and played in its Chime Choir.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. July 27, 2019, at the church. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at the church, with burial in Clements Cemetery to follow the service.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, contributions to University Place Christian Church can be made. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.