CHAMPAIGN — Grace Evelyn Ross, 78, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home in Champaign.
She was born May 2, 1942, in Florence, Texas, to Oscar and Rosie (Parker) Hill.
Grace is survived by her children, Natalie Frazer and Ferron (Janet) Ross; four grandchildren, Pierre Thompson, Michelle Frazer, Christian Frazer and Tevin Ross; four great-grandchildren, Halie, Lilynn, Khloee-Zoey and Awwbree; two siblings, Pete Anderson and L.G. Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents; and five siblings, Sammy Hill, Lester Hill, Harry Hill, Lynette Smith and Charlene Morgan.
Grace gave her life to Christ at an early age and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Champaign. Grace loved scratch-off tickets, word searches and watching CNN.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Cente, 710 N. Neil St. Champaign. Funeral services will be held at the Gabriels Funeral Chapel, 393 N. Interstate 35, Georgetown, Texas.
Please join Grace’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.