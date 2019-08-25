URBANA — Grace Dorene Stahl of Urbana passed away early Wednesday morning (Aug. 21, 2019) at Carle Hospital.
She was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Sabina, the middle child of Homer and Marie (Grubb) Clark of Bloomington.
She is survived by two sons, Garry L. Torbert of Urbana and Jed E. Torbert of Alexandria, Va., along with one brother, Merle A. Clark of Bloomington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Marcella M. Wilson of Bloomington.
Private memorial service to be held at a later date. Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, Champaign, is assisting with arrangements.