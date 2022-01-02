WESTVILLE — Gracelee Anne (Williamson) Blazaitis went to be with the Lord on Tuesday (Dec. 28, 2021). She died at home, as she had always wished.
She was born to Benjamin and Estella (Ricketts) Williamson, in Weston, on Jan. 4, 1928. She and her sister, Marjorie Alice (Williamson) Riffey, were raised first in Chatsworth — in the “big” house, about which she always shared fond memories. They and their mother then moved to Fairbury after the passing of their father in 1943.
Gracelee was homecoming queen of Fairbury High School. She loved big-band music and dancing. Many of the “boys” in her high school went straight from the 1945 graduation ceremony to the train station to serve in World War II.
After graduation, she and a girlfriend headed to Chicago to work in the War Bond operation in the Merchandise Mart. A couple of years in the “Big City” was enough for them, and they returned to Fairbury. She worked for a couple years as a secretary at State Farm in Bloomington. Then, at the behest of a dear friend, she came to Danville for a blind date with Alexander William Blazaitis Jr. of Westville.
She and Alex married Oct. 20, 1951. They enjoyed 37 years together. He preceded her in death on March 8, 1989. They enjoyed fishing, traveling, their church, but mostly their parents and other family.
The home they (truly) built together was eventually blessed with two adopted sons, Stephen Lynn (Linda) of Westville and Todd William (Teresa) Blazaitis of Mahomet. They were further blessed with grandchildren, Nicole Dean (Chad) McMahan of Covington, Ind., and Adam Todd (Beth) Blazaitis of Danville; and great-grandchildren, Carli and Alex McMahan and Robert and Isabell Blazaitis. They also welcomed Mark Joseph Richardson Jr. and his three daughters, Paisley, Evie and Lola, to their loving family.
Grace was a full-time working mother. She worked for Webster-Heskett, Transcontinental Insurance (twice), Sears and retired as a relief administrator for Georgetown Township.
Over her life, she enjoyed her membership and many leadership positions in the PTA, Women’s Club, Library Board, serving church as Sunday school superintendent, chair of the Chili Supper and Rummage Committees, and the Pastoral Relations Committee.
Gracie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; stepfather, John Ziller; in-laws; sister; nephew, Larry Dean (Carol) Riffey; and too many good friends. But she can now greet them again.
Services will be on Wednesday, Jan. 5, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the funeral service starting at 1 p.m., all held at Trinity United Church of Christ, 311 Moses Ave., Westville, IL 61883. The Rev. David Roberts-Moser will preside. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. We request your respect of COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required and social distancing observed. Please join Gracelee’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.