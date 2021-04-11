CHAMPAIGN — Adenia Ruth Smith (Ingersoll) was born on April 5, 1949, in Flora, to Edgar and Adenia Ingersoll. She received her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and worked at the University of Illinois and Carle Foundation Hospital. Ruth’s passion was for others, and she was a constant shining example of Jesus’ love. Her smile and laughter lit up a room, and her kindness knew no bounds.
Gregory Ross Smith was born in Worcester, Mass., to Roderick and Phyllis Smith, on May 9, 1952. Greg received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois, where he met his future wife, Ruth. He and Ruth married on June 22 ,1971, and Greg worked at the university while pursuing master’s studies until starting his own tree service, Arborsmith, in 1974. Greg’s commitment to continual learning and development was unparalleled. His love for horticulture was only surpassed by his love for God and his family.
Ruth and Greg raised two sons, James (Patty) Smith of Tolono and Philip (Liz) Smith of Champaign; and one nephew, Scott Sidwell of Champaign. They delighted in their three grandchildren, Abigail, Jackson and Cooper Smith.
On June 14, 2020, Ruth, a flawless wife and mother, passed away at the age of 71. Even in her long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, she remained a beacon of love and happiness.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kathy.
She was survived by her husband, Greg; sons, James and Philip; nephew, Scott; sisters, Ann (Bob) Huffman of Indianapolis, Sandy Sidwell of Casey, Jean (Tom) Blakney of Olney and Joan (Frank) Slichenmyer of Olney; and brothers, Jim (Babe) Ingersoll of Olney and Bill (Julaine) Ingersoll of O’Fallon.
Greg, a dedicated husband and father, passed away at the age of 68 on Jan. 22, 2021. His commitment to caring for Ruth in all stages of her battle with Alzheimer’s was a testament to his faith and loyalty.
Greg was preceded in death by his brother, Roderick; father, Roderick Lowe; mother, Phyllis; and wife, Ruth.
His brother, Bradley (Kathy) Smith; sons, James and Philip; grandchildren, Abigail, Jackson and Cooper; nephew, Scott; and cousin, Lisa (Don) Sikora, survive.
A celebration of life for both will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Savoy United Methodist Church. The Rev. Marc Brown will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks any donations be made to Habitat for Humanity or the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.