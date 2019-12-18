HENNING — Gregory Joe "Greg" Baird, 71, of Henning died at 2:25 p.m. Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Funeral services for the Navy veteran will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rossville United Methodist Church, 116 Maple St., Rossville. Pastor Chris Quick will officiate. Military rites will be accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post 384. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, is in charge of arrangements.