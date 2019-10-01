ALLERTON — Gregory Neal Barkley, 47, of Allerton passed away at 12:53 a.m. Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at the Illini Hertitage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Champaign.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Allerton Methodist Church with the Rev. Clyde Snyder officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman.
Gregory was born Dec. 30, 1971, in Danville, the son of Melvin and Sharon Church Barkley. He married Michelle Stigers in 2014. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Sharon Barkley of Allerton; one daughter, Madelynn Marie at home; one brother, Steven (Stacey) Barkley of Longview; and nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Joe and Eileen Church.
He worked at Durst Cycles for almost 20 years. He loved to fish and be outdoors. He was a cycling and fitness enthusiast and was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan.
Gregory loved spending time with his family and especially doted on his daughter Madelynn.
Memorials may be made at the Longview Bank to a fund for his daughter or to the donor's choice.