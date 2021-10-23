BELLFLOWER — Gregory (Greg) C. Mosgrove passed away peacefully at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, after an eight-week battle against COVID. Greg received a lung transplant on April 1, 2020, and was a model patient who followed all of the assigned protocols. He wore a mask, got vaccinated, stayed out of public places and yet he still succumbed to this awful virus.
Greg was born in Urbana at Carle Hospital on Oct. 20, 1968, to Charles M. Mosgrove and Betty (Mosgrove) Naplin. He grew up on a farm and was a farm boy through and through. He loved riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles, and picked up his love of golf by hitting balls in the side yard and into the field on occasion.
Greg became a father the first time when his son, Jacob, was born on Nov. 1, 1993. He then stepped up in a huge way and adopted his son, Garrett, on Feb. 7, 2001. He was very proud of both of the young men his sons have become.
Greg married Tawnya Heinrich on Aug., 8, 1998, at the Wapella Christian Church. Greg and Tawnya celebrated 25 years together, and 23 years of marriage this past August.
Greg was always quiet, thoughtful and mischievous. You could always tell what he was up to by either the smirk or full-on grin he wore. He was known by a variety of monikers including Bosco, Pro, G and the Tart. Some he liked; some he tolerated joyfully.
His passion was golf and he was giddy when his transplant doctor, Dr. Tomic, released him to play after sitting out the 2020 season. Tawnya gifted him a brand new driver for his first Transplant Anniversary in April. He also began a renaissance period after transplant and became his family’s personal landscape designer, project manager and home improvement specialist. One neighbor commented that he did more in two years than the previous 20 his family had lived here!
Greg is survived by his wife, Tawnya of Bellflower; sons, Garrett Mosgrove (Chicago) and Jacob Mosgrove (Fisher); sister, Michelle Mosgrove (Vicky Accardi) of Lebanon, Ind.; mother and stepfather, Betty Naplin (John) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve Heinrich (Betty) of Clinton; brother-in-law, Arik Heinrich (Heather) of Friendship, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; his cats, Winnie and Cheddar, and puppy Hank.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles M. Mosgrove; paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.
Greg was laid to rest on Oct. 19, 2021, at a private graveside service at Mansfield Cemetery. He was celebrated the way he would have wanted, including an honorary toast and a line of his favorite people teeing off behind the cemetery.
The family wishes to continue their support of the Northwestern Medical Lung Transplant and Medical ICU teams. Donations can be made in Greg’s honor at Help, Hope, Live. (helphopelive.org/donate-to-campaign/?id=16778)
He will be missed by his family more than words that can be written.
Get vaccinated. Be present. Have the hard conversations. Love your people hard.