URBANA —
Gregory George Hayes Sr., 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Iwith his son Geoffrey by his side.
Born on April 20, 1954, in Joliet, Gregory George Hayes Sr. was the oldest son of George and Juanita Hayes.
Gregory graduated from Lockport High School in 1972. Following graduation, he honorably served in the United States Army. During his time in the Army, he married the love of his life, Janice Magnolia Brown. The young couple lived in various places throughout his military service in the Army, including Texas, Colorado and Hawaii. They eventually established roots in Urbana in 1984.
Gregory was a very hard-working man and would do anything to support and provide for his family. He retired from the United States Postal Service after more than 20 years of faithful service. Gregory was an entrepreneur and had several successful business ventures, including Hayes Landscape Service.
Gregory had an engaging and robust sense of humor. He truly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and loved ones. He enjoyed cooking, barbequeing and gardening. All who truly knew our father loved him and will remember him for his tenacity, strong work ethic, generosity and loving spirit. Our father was fearless, and he always strived to do better, which is why after over 40 years, he decided to pursue higher education at Parkland College.
His wife of 46 years, Janice, survives, along with six children: Gregory Jr., Jason, Jessica (Ezzard), Geoffrey (Maria), Gabrielle and Christopher. Mr. Hayes had eight grandchildren that loved and adored him: Jalayah, Jaida, Nahla, Geoffrey Jr., Ezzard III, Journee, Gia, and Camdyn. Surviving siblings are four sisters, Joyce A. Brown, Fairhope, Ala., Pamela (Martin) Black, Stockbridge, Ga., Debra F. Young of Lake Mary, Fla., Sheila (Cornelius) Crisp of Columbus, Ga., three brothers, Jerry R. (Collette) Hayes, McDonough, Ga., Terry L (Monica) Hayes, McDonough, Ga., Ronald G. Hayes, Marietta, Ga., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His parents; sister, Janis Williamson; brother, George Hayes; and a son, Omar Hayes, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Leeks & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. and services will begin at 12 p.m.
Condolences can be sent to www.leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.