BISMARCK — Gregory Kent Lewis, 66, passed away Saturday (Aug. 27, 2022) at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1955, in Danville, to Donald and Jackie (Miller) Lewis. Greg married Betty D. Smith on Nov. 22, 1980, in Danville.
Greg is survived by his father; wife; children, Brock (Marie) Lewis and Courtney (Matt) Hess; grandchildren, Vivian Lewis, Lydia Lewis, Zeke Lewis, Eliza Lewis and Riley Hess; siblings, Connie (George) McCloud and Brenda (Kevin) Stockdale; and siblings-in-law, Becky (Rick) Carden, Bo (DD) Smith and Mike (Janel) Smith.
He was preceded in death by his mother and three grandchildren, Alex Hess, Skylar Hess and Jamie Hess.
Greg loved golfing and woodworking. He enjoyed spending time with his Sigma Nu fraternity brothers and at the Bismarck Men’s Club. Greg was a fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Illinois Fighting Illini. He was the former mayor of Bismarck. Greg was a teacher for 25 years in Bismarck and a principal for nine years in Westville. He coached sports at all levels in the Bismarck community for 25 years, including head high school coach in basketball and baseball, assistant high school coach in football and track and junior high coach in boys' and girls' basketball and track.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 E. Main St., Danville, IL 61832. Pastor Kent Tibben will officiate. A celebration of life will follow at the Bismarck Men’s Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Greg’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church, the Bismarck Men’s Club or Amyloidosis Foundation. Please join Greg’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.