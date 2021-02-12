DANVILLE — Gregory G. Lietz, 74, formerly of Danville, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 9, 2021) at Kobacker Hospice House, Columbus, Ohio.
Greg was born in Chicago to the late Gerald and Kathryn Lietz. He graduated from Champaign High School, the University of Illinois and the University of Missouri — Kansas City Law School. He practiced law for more than 40 years and always strived to the highest degree of integrity for his profession and the clients he served. He enjoyed helping people who sought his professional help and took a genuine, caring interest in his clients.
Greg was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Danville for over 40 years, where he taught Sunday school, Bible school and served on the church council. He was an avid stamp collector and loved to be outside planting his Early Girl tomatoes. He was a steady rock to those who asked his counsel.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary (Peggy) Lietz of Champaign.
Greg is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marie E. Lietz; childre, Jenny (Kyle) Rauch and Robert (Gina) Lietz; grandchildren, Hannah, Haley and Ella Rauch and Mia, Dominic, Colt and Reagan Lietz; brother, Ronald Lietz; many nieces and nephews; and Greg’s dear canine companion, Buddy.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House c/o OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214; or Bethel Lutheran Church, 901 W. Fairchild St., Danville, IL 61832. Visit schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Greg.