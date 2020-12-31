BELLFLOWER — Gregory Alan Miller, 57, of Bellflower passed away at home on Friday (Dec. 25, 2020).
A graveside service will be held Monday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. in Bellflower Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bellflower Fire Protection District.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Bellflower, is handling arrangements.
Greg was born Feb. 3, 1963, in Gibson City, to Loren and Lyla Nunamaker Miller. His mother survives. He married Rebecca Jewell on May 21, 1983, in Farmer City. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Brooke (Rob) Brown of Bellflower; son, Brandon (Kara Bidner) Miller of Bellflower; sisters, Cindy (Greg) Bedford of Bellflower and Terri Miller of Bellflower; and brothers, Dennis (Audrey) Miller of Bellflower and Gary (Teresa) Miller of Fairbury.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Greg was a hardworking man with many loves. He loved music, especially classic rock, and playing guitar. He loved riding his Harley, woodworking and giving his dogs car rides. Most of all, Greg loved his family. He was a loving husband, father, brother and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.