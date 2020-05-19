FITHIAN — Gregory Todd Roberts, 64, passed away suddenly on Saturday (May 16, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana; he was surrounded by loved ones. He was born to Edgar and Kay Roberts on Jan. 13, 1956, in Danville.
He is survived by his mother, Kay; brothers, Kevin (Chris) Roberts, Danny (Sheila) Roberts and Brian (Anita) Roberts; children, Nick (JJ) Roberts and Jo Ellen Roberts; grandsons, Nick Nelson, Nathan Nelson and “My Benjamin,” his 7-year-old grandson. Also surviving are his significant other of 30 years, Debbie Luster, and her children, Jenny (Mike) Mooe and Joshua (Leigh) Luster; and grandchildren, Maddy, Alex, Elizabeth and Wyatt.
The only thing bigger than Gregory was his outgoing personality, his orneriness, his smile and his laugh. Once you met him, you would never ever forget him. You never had to wonder where he stood on anything; if he thought or felt it, he said it.
He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor, his passion for life, riding his Harley and his love for all his children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Memories remind us that nothing lasts forever; time is precious and should not be wasted. Enjoy life and remember, don’t count the days, make the days count.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Danville, IL 61834, with cremation to follow. Pastor James Blue will officiate. Private family visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a memorial for Greg at a later date.
Please join Greg’s family in sharing memories, photos, or to send hugs, through his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.