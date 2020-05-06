ALLERTON — Gregory A. Stevens peacefully passed away on Thursday (April 30, 2020) at his home of natural causes.
Greg was born on Oct. 7, 1953, in Champaign, the son of Neva Louise James and “Blackie” Stevens. He is preceded in death by both his mother and father.
He grew up in Rantoul, graduating from Rantoul High School in 1971. He went on and completed two years of college.
Greg is survived by his son, Ian Stevens; his daughter-in-law, Jamie Stevens; and his three grandsons, Isaac Stevens, Jacob Stevens and Eli Stevens, all of Champaign. He is survived by his brother, Mark Stevens, and sister-in-law, Ruth Stevens, of Live Oak, Fla. He is also survived by his two nephews, Cliff Allen and Sam Stevens, and his niece, Leta Alexandra Stevens.
Greg loved Indy and NASCAR racing. In his younger years, he enjoyed motorcycle racing. He passed these passions on to his son, Ian.
If you would like, memorials may be made to Salt & Light Ministries in Champaign.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, handled the arrangements for the family.