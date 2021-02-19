CASEY — Gregory C. Teter, 68, of Casey, formerly of Villa Grove, died at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Gregory was born on June 5, 1952, in Tuscola, to John C. and Dorothy J. (Ledger) Teter.
He is survived by the love of his life, Diane Teter; four children, John Teter of Villa Grove, Kurt (Amber) Teter of Villa Grove, Amanda (Clint) Goodmann of Pesotum and Lacey (Marc) Thompson of Atwood; 15 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and one sister, Lorna (Mick) Cochrane of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kurk Teter.
Greg was a 1970 graduate of Villa Grove High School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Samuel Gompers from 1970 to 1977, where he earned the rank of petty officer second class. Greg was employed as a correctional officer for 23 years at Danville Correctional Center, serving as food service supervisor, before retiring.
Greg loved to fish, mow his lawn, collect coins, and was a car and motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed researching his family’s genealogy and historical facts, especially pertaining to the military. He was a lifelong member of the Villa Grove VFW Walter Jones Post 2876.
A private funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with an hour prior public visitation. Burial will follow in Arcola Township Cemetery, Arcola.