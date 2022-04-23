CHAMPAIGN — Gretchen Grill Klein died Friday, April 15, 2022, in Arlington, Mass., of ALS.
She was born in the beautiful rolling hills of western Pennsylvania, to Dorothea K. and W. Eugene Grill, on Dec. 29, 1947. After graduating from DuBois Area High School, she went on to earn a B.A. and M.A. in economics at Penn State. There, she met her first husband, Charles Sterne III, with whom she had daughters Emily and Carly. After they divorced, she was briefly married to John M. Klein.
In 1992, she met Jeff Tessler, and they became life partners, living in Champaign. He was a gifted teacher of the Alexander Technique. He has Lewy body dementia and is cared for in a residential facility in Champaign.
Gretchen found her passion in a love of anatomy and muscle therapy. She was devoted to her clients and enjoyed working from her serene home office for 25 years. Along the way, she taught continuing education in orthopedic massage in Chicago.
She was predeceased by her father in 2009 and her brother, Michael, in 1969, as well as her first husband, Charles, earlier this year.
She is survived by many members of her beloved family: her mother, Dodie (aged 99½); daughter, Emily Sterne Schebesta; two grandsons and their father, Michael of Cambridge, Mass.; and Carly Michelle Sterne of Weaverville, N.C.; her sister and best friend, Cynthia Sue Leafgren (John) of Perrysburg, Ohio; nephew, Matthew Leafgren (Tyeka); nieces, Amy O’Bryan (Bobby) and Lisa Smith (Blair); and eight grandnieces and nephews.
Gretchen and Jeff loved learning about gardening, especially trees and shrubs. They spent many hours teamed up with their gardening brother, Michael Palmer, trying to keep ahead of the weeds.
A private family gathering will be held to celebrate Gretchen’s life. She requested that, if you wish, you plant a native tree or shrub in her memory.