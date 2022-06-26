CHAMPAIGN — Guy Wesley Hampel, 71, of Champaign passed Monday (June 20, 2022) of complications arising from an accidental head injury.
Guy was born Dec. 23, 1950, in St. Louis, to Newton F. Hampel and Arleen (Neve) Hampel. He was eldest brother to Gary Hampel (Jean Wetzel Hampel) of Milford, Mass., and Wade Hampel of Wethersfield, Conn. He was uncle to Gary's daughters, Andrea and Carly.
Guy married Sher (Sharon A.) Leonhard on Dec. 27, 1971. They had two children, Craig W. Hampel of Illinois and Randie (Ryan Roderick) of California; along with one grandson, Henry.
Guy received his B.A. and M.A. in architecture from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, whereupon he began practicing for a local firm. On Jan. 1, 1994, Guy realized his dream of launching his own private practice. His success lives on in the countless projects and people he served throughout the years.
Guy was best known for his unrelenting passion to help others. It pleased him to not only attend but to serve at Midwest Believer's Church, where he ushered as well as worked behind the scenes to support the youth. His untiring commitment to volunteering in any way he could was apparent to all.
To a slightly lesser degree, Guy endeared all who knew him with what must have been the world's most curious vocal pause — “That's in there to deal with it” — the exact meaning or origin no one ever managed to figure out.
Guy found much joy in viewing the night sky and sharing this enthusiasm with others. He was frequently found helping curious guests learn about astronomy at public viewings at the Champaign Urbana Astronomical Society dome and other special events. He was keen to let friends and family know when unique astronomical events were happening right over their heads. And nary a week would pass without an extended call with his brother to discuss all the latest gadgetry.
Guy and Sher recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Celebrations continued with a milestone birthday for their son, summer fun visiting with their grandson and Father's Day. While he departed too soon, we are thankful for spending these treasured moments enjoying his company and honoring him as a father and grandpa. We celebrate his life with joy in our hearts for a life filled with love and enthusiasm.
In accordance with family wishes, Guy will be cremated, and an informal celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Midwest Believer's Church, 1802 S. Duncan Road, Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Midwest Believer's Church (designation “Youth/Children's Ministries”) or to the Champaign Urbana Astronomical Society (CUAS.org via PayPal). Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.