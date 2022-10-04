ST. JOSEPH — April 9, 1930-Sept. 29, 2022
Guy was the son of Ethel Yates and Guy Shutt Sr. of Uniondale, Ind. What a wonderful life he lived. He graduated from Union Center High School in 1948 and excelled in athletics and math.
Guy began his career working on his family farm. From there he spent time as a contractor and later worked for Schrock Fertilizer Co. as a plant manager and area manager. After moving to St. Joseph, Guy worked in the fertilizer division of Amoco Oil Co. In Kentland, Ind., he was an employee of Funks seed company.
After retirement, Guy pursued his interests in gourds and woodworking, creating many beautiful works of art. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodland, Ind., where he was at times president, vice president, elder and trustee.
Guy married Lois R. Walmsley on May 20, 1960. Together they raised four children, Duane Shutt (Bobbie), Cindy Shutt Feeney (Ed), David Shutt (Eve) and Danny Shutt (Jill), each one a special blessing. He had seven grandchildren, Kristy Ashley, Michael Shutt, Katie Harris, Joe Feeney, Cara Feeney, Will Feeney and Kenyon Shutt; and four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Ashley Wolfe, Guy Ashley, Kenley Harris and Harper Harris. They were his heart’s delight.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. (CDT) Thursday, Oct. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Goodland, Ind.
Memorials may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, Goodland. Arrangements by Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home in Kentland. Please share memories and condolences online at clapperfuneralservices.com.