OGDEN — Gwelda P. Osterbur, 87, of Ogden passed away at 6:28 a.m. Thursday (April 9, 2020) at her home.
Private graveside services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Gwelda was born July 6, 1932, the daughter of Paul and Dorthea (McMillan) Wilbur. She married Eilert H. Osterbur on June 9, 1950. He preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2018.
She is survived by two sons, Marvin (Sue) Osterbur of Royal and Gene (Wanda) Osterbur of Ogden; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Gordon Wilbur of Armstrong.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one grandchild.
Gwelda was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. She worked on her farm, a chicken farm and at the town store. She was mostly known for driving a school bus for Prairieview school district. She may have been small but kept command of her bus with help from her trusty pingpong paddle.
Gwelda loved spending time with her family, playing cards, reading and doing word searches.
Memorials may be made to Kopmann Cemetery.