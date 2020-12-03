TUSCOLA — Gwendolyn Jean Watts, 92, formerly of Mattoon, passed away peacefully on Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
Private graveside services will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon. Schillings Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Gwen was born at home on June 26, 1928, in Mattoon, to Mildred Lucille Kibler Kilman and Kenneth Monroe Kilman. She married Kenneth Eugene Watts on March 11, 1949, in Mattoon, and they were married for 42 years before his death on Nov. 3, 1991.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenny Kilman; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Mary June; and brother-in-law, Gordon Wilson.
She is survived by her four children, Carey (Jim) Wood of Arcola, Jay (Linda) Watts of Springfield, Curtis (Gwen) Watts of Mineola, Texas, and Tracey (Vic) Malkovich of Urbana; eight grandchildren, Eric (Kathryn) Wood of Queensbury, N.Y., Benjamin (Kristin) Wood of Grayslake, Brandon Watts (Nicole) of Long Beach, Calif., Tessa (Daniel) Douglas of Denver, Colo., Jayme Watts (Bret Giaudrone) of Arnold, Mo., Angela (Brad) Miller of Mattoon, Leah Malkovich of Chicago and Claire Malkovich of Urbana; and two stepgrandsons, Johnny and William Jones of Dallas.
Gwen was affectionately known as Gigi to her eight great-grandchildren, Paxton Watts, Olivia and Ethan Wood, Hazel and Fiona Wood, Axylle and Joveigh Miller and Drew and Lennon Watts.
She is also survived by her nephews, David Wilson and Kevin and Kenney Kilman; and (favorite) niece, Susie Wilson.
Gwen was a lifelong member of First Christian Church, where she sang in the choir for almost 40 years and was an interim pianist for church services. She was also pianist for the junior high Sunday school class for several years.
Gwen and her husband, Ken, shared their joy of traveling by taking a family vacation every summer and were fortunate to have visited all of the continental U.S., with the exception of Vermont and Maine. One of their favorite trips was their cruise from Seattle to ports in Alaska. They equally enjoyed eight other cruises to ports in South America and the Caribbean. Later, Gwen often traveled with different groups to Europe, where she visited 16 countries.
Gwen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who enjoyed sharing special times with her family who will always cherish memories of the quality time she spent with them. Her positive attitude was an inspiration to all.
It is requested that any thoughtful donations in her memory be made to First Christian Church of Mattoon or an organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home’s Facebook page.