CHAMPAIGN — Hakim Muhammad, 73, of Champaign passed away on Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was a retired employee at UCSD. He was a devout Muslim. In his spare time, Hakim enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports, being a service to the community and traveling.
Hakim is preceded in death by his daughter, Malikah Lewis; his parents, Esmus Kinard and Robert Jones; and his grandparents, Osborne and Verene Cole.
He is survived by his wife and lifetime soul mate, Shukriyyah Muhammad; his children, Jameelah, Baaqee, Anwar, Abu, Zakiyyah and Ruqayyah; his sister, Dorothy Kinard; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was well loved and respect by all who knew him.
The family would like to give a special "thank you" to the nurses and other staff who cared so well for Hakim during his stay at Carle Hospital. Thank you to Leek & Sons Funeral Home for handling the arrangements. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Urbana.