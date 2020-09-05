Denver, Colo. — My beloved husband, and the love of my life, Hal Gluskoter, died on Sept. 3, 2020, after a short illness. He left three amazing children, Alon BenGal and his wife, Lotte, who live in Israel; Steve Gluskoter and his wife, Janet, in Colorado; and Cara Gluskoter, residing in Florida. He also leaves three adoring grandchildren, Naomi BenGal, Raviv BenGal, and Sam Gluskoter.
Hal will be missed by many family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. Because of the coronavirus, it will be streamed online. Please visit Feldman Mortuary’s YouTube Channel at the time of the service. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7CQNliXtxRvoOGVZvmH-kg/featured
If it is your desire to remember Hal, may we suggest donating to your favorite charity, your local food bank, or the candidate of your choice.