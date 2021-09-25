URBANA — Hannah M. Halley, 20, of Urbana passed away at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Versailles.
She was born on Oct. 4, 2000, in Urbana, the daughter of John Halley and Jacqueline Williams.
Hannah is survived by her parents; daughter, Olivia E. Halley; sister, Coy Williams; grandparents, Suzy and Dan Rhodes, John A. Halley and Cindy Brown; great-grandparents, David Glass; and significant other, Tyler Porter.
She graduated from Urbana High School and worked for over four years at Little Hearts & Hands Day Care in Urbana, as a teaching assistant. Hannah’s pride and joy was her daughter, Olivia. Hannah was a great mother, daughter, sister and friend. She enjoyed shopping and vacationing to Disney World. There wasn’t a person she met that her bubbly personality and beautiful smile didn’t affect.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Memorials may be made to the Olivia Halley Education Fund. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.