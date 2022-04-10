Hannah Luening Apr 10, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BUCKLEY — Hannah Luening, 19, of Buckley died Thursday (April 7, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Private family services will be held. Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln St., Buckley, is handling arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos