CHAMPAIGN — Hans J. Assmann, 76, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 22, 1945, in Germany. He retired from Eisenhower Bakery after many years of service.
Hans lived a full life enjoying the company of his children and granddaughter. He enjoyed watching wrestling and playing chess.
He was full of life and was always making an effort to make everyone around him laugh. When Hans was present, the room was never dull. He was the supreme jokester. He loved his dogs, Macy and Gracy. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his one and only granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ralston Assmann; and his parents.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Roelfs, Angela Romack (Bradley) and April Assmann (Kevin); and one beloved granddaughter, Amiyah Smith.
Funeral services and burial were held in Tennessee. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, Tenn., is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be offered at clickfuneralhome.com.