TESUQUE, N.M. — Hans Frauenfelder, renowned physicist, beloved teacher, loving husband and dearest father, died on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home in Tesuque, N.M., just 18 days short of his 100th birthday.
He was born on July 28, 1922, in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is survived by his wife, Verena; two daughters, Kätterli and Anne, and their husbands; his son, Uli, and his partner; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
His caring family and his friends in Santa Fe and throughout the world will deeply miss him.