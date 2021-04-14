RANTOUL — Hansford “Dan” Orr of Rantoul was born on June 22, 1937, in Roberson County, Ky., to Garrett and Dorothy Orr.
He died on Friday (April 9, 2021) surrounded by family after a long battle with COPD.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and his son-in-law, Willie.
He leaves behind his five children, Teresa (Eric) Saathoff, Elizabeth Orr, Janet Wilson, John (Mecial) Orr and Heather (Ryan) VanMeter; nine grandchildren, Michael (Annie) Wilson, Melanie (Derek) Deem, Carl John Orr, Sara Jane (Lamar) Lee, Zene Jean (Joseph) Patton, Henry and Daniel Saathoff and Zoe and Isaiah VanMeter; and eight great-grandchildren, Alex and Cooper, Maggie and Alice, Zellah, Maverick, Scarlett and Rocky; three brothers, Duane, Bobby and Tony Orr; many nieces and nephews; and his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret Fenn Orr.
Dan was one of nine brothers who all served in the U.S. military. Dan served in the USAF for 20 years as an egress mechanic in the 512th Fighter Squadron, winner of the Hughes award in 1957, and as a special vehicle maintenance instructor at Chanute AFB. He retired as a master sergeant in 1976. He then went to Kraft Foods for 20 years as a line mechanic. He retired in 1996, built an addition to the current family home by himself, and enjoyed woodworking, RVing around the U.S. and Canada, and travelling overseas. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, the outdoors, fishing and a good joke. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Dan’s celebration of life will be April 17 at 2 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1501 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, IL 61866.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church or the Alzheimer's Foundation.