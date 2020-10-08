POTOMAC — Hardin Thomas James Sr., 92, of Potomac passed away Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) at the Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
Hardin was born in Thomasboro to Ormal and Chloe Pearl (Webster) James. He had four brothers and one sister, Marlou and Marylou (twins), Sherman, Eddie and Lee. A brother, Ormal Jr., and two sisters, Fanny and Sarah, died in childhood.
In his youth, Hardin loved competitions of all kinds, but especially boxing and baseball. An oft-mentioned highlight of his youth was competing in sports at Carthage College.
Hardin met Helen Holt as a sophomore at Armstrong High School and claims that he told her then that he was going to marry her. She was the love and focus of his life, and they married on June 5, 1949, at No. 10 Church of Christ in rural Potomac. They lived on the family farm near Potomac their entire married life, in the house they built, raising primarily grain, with some horses for Helen and Melody to pamper, and other livestock. They both played saxophone in their band, the Dream Beats. In June 2019, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary together.
Hardin was a member of No. 10 Church of Christ all of his adult life, serving on the church board for many years and singing in the choir with Helen. He also served as president of the Armstrong School District school board and many farm organizations. For 69 years, he was a 32nd-degree mason and a member of Pleasant View Lodge (formerly Potomac Lodge) in Bismarck. He was a private pilot, owning an airplane and having a runway on the farm for years. He loved bowling, often competing on two leagues at a time. He proudly participated in The Singing Men of WGNN in proclaiming the glory of God.
Hardin is survived by three sons, Hardin “Tom” James Jr. of Verona, Wis., Richard A. James of Potomac and Mark O. (Kathy) James of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Melody J. (Ron) Domanico of Atlanta; nine grandchildren, Jason, LaTessa, Kristin, Eli, Josie, Michelle, Adam, Daniel and Amy; nine great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Helen; parents; five brothers; three sisters; and daughter-in-law, Della.
A celebration of Hardin’s life will be held with an open visitation at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, on Friday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. With deep regrets from the family, due to current COVID-19 concerns and current health restrictions, the funeral service will be private. All are welcome to join the family following the service at Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to No. 10 Church of Christ. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Hardin’s life. Condolences may be sent to the family on his everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.