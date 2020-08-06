MONTICELLO — Hareld G. "Buzz" Burke, 82, of Monticello passed away at 10:26 a.m. (Aug. 4, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Buzz was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Monticello, the son of Walter and Jenny (Todd) Burke. He married Donna M. Strack on June 9, 2004, in Bement.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Burke of Monticello; children, Kim Kutz (Rob) of Monticello, James L. Smith II of Champaign, Tammy Bucher (Tim) of Decatur, Pam Fisher (Rob) of Tucson, Ariz., and Mark Burke of Tucson; stepdaughter, Tammy Hinds (Larry) of Colorado; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Dareld Burke (Mary) of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Devin Smith; and brother, Dale Burke.
Buzz was a retired custodian for the Arizona School District. Buzz served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the American Legion and the Eagles Club. He enjoyed country dancing and traveling.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.