COVINGTON, Ind. — Harlan Thornsbrough, 91, of Covington, Ind., formerly of Alvin, died at 10:15 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at The Waters of Covington. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston.