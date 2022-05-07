DEWEY — Harlan Roy Trotter, 87, of rural Dewey died at home Thursday (May 5, 2022).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Inez Ruth (Conard) Trotter.
He leaves behind his wife of 55½ years, D. Lynn Lafanhagen Trotter; son, Paul Harlan (Suzanne) Trotter of Lisle; and daughter, Barbara Lynn Cline of Bloomington.
Also surviving are five grandchildren, Marc, Katya and Dorian Cline and Jacob and Alec Trotter; three brothers, Clyde Trotter of Dewey, Glen (Fannie) Trotter of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Bob (Cathy) Trotter of Fisher; and a sister, Mary Sells of Louisville, Ky.
Harlan proudly served four years in the Navy, after which he farmed for the rest of his life.
Harlan was active in his church and throughout the community.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 Monday morning at River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher, with Pastor Jon Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Jersey Cemetery, rural Dewey. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 Sunday afternoon at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to either River Valley Church of Christ or Little Galilee Christian Camp.