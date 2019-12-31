CHAMPAIGN — C. Harleen Sumner, 81, of Champaign died at 4:10 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Harleen was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Champaign, the daughter of Wallace and Margaret Brady Harrell. She married Frederick Sumner on May 25, 1978, in Champaign; he survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Lynette Heath and Marla Rockamann, both of Champaign; and two sisters, Anita (Bill) Fleming of Monticello and Kathi Harrell of Champaign.
Harleen was a receptionist for Burnham City Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Christie Clinic.
She attended the Christian Church.
Harleen loved old movies, reading, traveling and shopping.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.