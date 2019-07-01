MONTICELLO — Harles D. King, 83, of Monticello passed away at 8:32 a.m. Saturday (June 29, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Harles was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Vandalia, the son of Harles C. and Florence J. (Depew) King. He married Georgia E. Grant on Feb. 14, 1975, in Monticello.
Harles lived for his family — his wife, Georgia King of Monticello; children, Lisa King of Portland, Ore., Mike King of Bend, Ore., and Laura Smith of Monticello; and grandchildren, Mike Soares, Kristin Soares, Lauren Smith, Cole Anderson, Sarena Clark and Gregg Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob; sister, Jean; and son, Greg.
Harles was retired. He worked for GTE for 35 years and George Alarm for 14 years. Harles proudly served in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division, “Screaming Eagles.” He and his wife were members of the Monticello Golf Club for 40-plus years.
In his younger days, Harles was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, water skiing and snow skiing. It wasn’t uncommon for him to camp every weekend. He was competitive. All-night pinochle games, preferably with his beloved brother, Bob, and mother, were always riotously fun and full of horseplay and cheating. As he aged, his energies turned toward cooking, playing euchre on Tuesdays with his buddies and as much quality time as possible with friends and family.
Harles kept his charismatic charm and quick wit until the end. He will be deeply missed.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Bledsoe officiating and military rites.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Monticello Golf Club.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.