WAYNESBORO, Va. — Harmony M. Turkiewicz (Brock/Broderick), 41, formerly of Urbana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at UVA Hospital, Charlottesville, Va.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Turkiewicz, and four children, Dana Brock and Christopher (Shyanne), Dymond and Shayont’e Turkiewicz. Also surviving are her grandmother, Pauline Broderick; mother, Pamela Rhoades (Broderick); brother, Sean Broderick (Donna); cousin, Doug Broderick (Tracie); and godfather, Glen Eckel.
Harmony will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, including her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Harmony enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and spoiling her pit bull, Storm.
Celebration of life will be held Jan. 25, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana.