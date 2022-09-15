BEMENT — Harold L. Ard, 80, of Bement passed away at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13, 2022) at home in Bement.
A public service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at First Presbyterian Church of Bement at 11:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the church. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Private burial with full military honors for the Army veteran will be given by the Albert Parker American Legion Post 620 at Bement Township Cemetery, Bement.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement Area Veterans Memorial Fund (checks written to the Bement Foundation, c/o the State Bank of Bement) the Bement EMTs or Albert Parker American Legion Post 620.
Harold was born on Sept. 1, 1942, in Monticello, to Leon and Leva Beshears Ard. He married Nancy Livingston, his high school sweetheart, in 1964, and she survives in Bement.
Surviving children are Dave (Angie) Ard of Carthage and Connie (Tom) Kinsella of Bement. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Alex (Brock) Edris, Kelly (Matt) Schaer, Nolan (Lauren) Ard, Paolo and Leo Kinsella; as well as five great-grandchildren, Rylan, Cruz and Aubrie Edris and Jameson and Maggie Schaer, who were all so precious to him. Harold is also survived by his siblings, Sharon Dorsey of Waynesville, N.C., Joan Trifilo of St. Pete Beach, Fla., Erdine Samples of Fairview, Pa., and Edwin J. Ard of Bement.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lela Wildman of Sullivan and Carrie Dobson of Tuscola.
Harold graduated from Bement High School in 1960. He served in the Illinois Army National Guard from 1964-1970. He was a 60-year member and past commander of American Legion Albert Parker Post 620 and served as sergeant at Arms of the Color Guard for many years. He cared for, maintained and took great pride in the Bement Area Veterans Memorial. He farmed in the Bement Area, loved to fish, play golf, garden, attend his grandchildren's sporting events and spend time with his many friends. Harold always had a good story to tell and had a great sense of humor.
