TILTON — Harold Bott, 93, left this world to be with the Lord on Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022).
He was born on Oct. 18, 1929, in Danville, to Roy and Mildred (Stewart) Bott.
Harold grew up in Tilton and resided there his whole life. Harold served for six years in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. His term of service of the nation was during the Korean War. For many years, Harold was very active with the VFW Post 728, serving as post chaplain for 13 years and 10 years as a commander of the Honor Guard. He held a veteran (lifetime) membership in The Gideons International and was a longtime member of Central Park Church of Christ in Tilton. Harold retired as director of buildings and grounds for Danville District 118 in 1995. Harold was someone who was reliable and understood the true value of hard work. He was also someone who greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Harold was a beloved husband, father, grandpa and friend. He was steadfast in his faith, always caring and willing to helping others.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfred and David; wife, Betty; and daughter, Kathy.
He is survived by his son, Kelly Bott of Tilton; grandchildren, Aaron (Teri Lynn) Bott, Kandi (Nicholas) Pryor, Brandon Bott, Kylee (Stephanie) Bott, Brook Bott and Kaitlyn Bott; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Services will follow at noon at the funeral home. Graveside committal with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Please join Harold’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.