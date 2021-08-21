MURDOCK — Harold Duane Coslet was born on June 29, 1938, to Dale and Gertrude (Williams) Coslet. His mother, Gertrude, died in 1955, and his dad, Dale, married Mary (Honn) Coslet in 1957. Harold married Barbara Sue (Hackett) Coslet on May 21, 1961.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara, and loving, little dog, Bella. He is also survived by his daughter, Ellen Sue (Coslet) Lindsey, and grandson, Joseph Russell Lindsey of Urbana; and son, Duane Harold (Jennifer) Coslet, and grandson, Ethan Patrick Coslet, of Tuscola.
Harold has four sisters, Dorothy (Louis) Badger, Georgia (Danny) Barnes, Julia (Jerry) Hudson and Lora Coslet. He has one sister-in-law, Karen Hackett. He has two nephews, Dale Barnes and Caleb Hudson.
His mother; father; stepmother; son, Joseph Clark Coslet; granddaughter, Ann Marie Lindsey; and one niece, Alisha Hudson, preceded him in death.
Harold graduated from Newman High School in 1957. He attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. He then joined the U.S. Army in 1961, and after basic training, he served in Germany. Upon returning home, he worked at Massey-Ferguson in Urbana. He worked and was manager of the Murdock Grain Elevator for 20 years. Harold was a volunteer firefighter at the Camargo Countryside Fire District for 50 years. He also served as the Murdock Township clerk for 30 years.
Private graveside services will be held at Murdock Cemetery on Aug. 30. Joines Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements
If you wish to make a donation in his name, may we suggest Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat, rubysrescueandretreat.org/index.html.