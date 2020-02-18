DECATUR — Harold Deckard, 79, passed away Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at Fair Havens Nursing Home in Decatur. Joines Funeral Home in Newman is taking care of funeral arrangements.
Harold was born Jan. 4, 1941, in Forkton, Ky., to Howard and Loraine (Walker) Deckard. Until about four years ago, Harold lived in Cerro Gordo.
Surviving are his six brothers, Larry (Jacqueline) of Goodman, Miss., Gary (Jane) and Tom of Decatur, Stephen (Cindy) of Hardin, Ky., Carl of Charleston, Ill., and Doug (Naoma) of Newburgh, Ind.; and three sisters, Gladys (Richard) Wood of Hume, Mary McGuire of Champaign and Lora Ann Smart of Union, Ala.; as well as several nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces and great-great-nephews and -nieces.
Preceding in death were his parents, a niece and his friend and aunt, Aunt Virgie of Tennessee.
Harold graduated from Newman High School, Newman, in 1960 as salutatorian of his class. He earned his bachelor of science degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. He taught high school math classes at Edinburgh and Catlin for about two years and decided that teaching didn’t pay as much.
Therefore, he applied for a job with Norfolk and Western Railroad. He worked his way up to becoming an engineer but didn’t like the engineer job, so he went back to the conductor position. He worked for the Norfolk and Western Railroad for about 20 years until his retirement. Also, Harold was in the Paris, Ill., National Guard. His hobby, and passion, was collecting old coins.
Harold enjoyed meeting people and visiting his relatives; he could recall the names of the people and the details of events that happened to him from early childhood. Harold also spoke highly of his church, Grace Baptist in Decatur, and its members.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Hume at Young America Cemetery. He will be buried beside his parents. A memorial service will be later on at the Grace Baptist Church.