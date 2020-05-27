URBANA — Harold Demlow III, 73, of Sadorus passed away on Saturday (May 23, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Harold was born on Nov. 11, 1946, to parents Harold Jr. and Susie (Long) Demlow. They preceded him in death.
Survivors include Harold's wife, Diana (Dillon) Demlow of Sadorus; his daughter, Dyhnay Crank of Urbana; his grandsons, Damien (Sarah) Walters and Richard (Brandy) O’Hearn; and his five great-grandchildren.
Harold attended high school at Champaign Central. He married his loving wife, Diana Dillon, on June 3, 1964, in Danville.
Harold joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served, making three deployments to Vietnam. After his service in the military, Harold worked at ACH Humko as a boiler room engineer for many years before his retirement.
Online condolences may be offered at rennerwikoff@gmail.com.
Please make memorial contributions in Harold's name to the Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.