MONTICELLO — Harold K. Diedrich, 83, of Monticello passed away at 6:05 a.m. Monday (Feb. 8, 2021) at Arbor Rose, Monticello.
Harold was born Nov. 22, 1937, in Bloomington, the son of Wilmer and Julia (Jasmine) Diedrich. He married Nancy L. Bell on June 29, 1958, in Hudson. She passed away Sept. 30, 2015.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Beth White of Urbana; sons, David Diedrich of St. Petersberg, Fla., and Darin Diedrich of Monticello; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Wilma Flowers; and half brother, William Braksick.
Harold was a retired carpenter. He worked at Willard Airport for 10 years and then the University of Illinois for 20 years. He was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 13, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steve Ingram officiating. Interment will be in Ingram Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics or Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.