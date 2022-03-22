MANSFIELD — Harold E. ‟Arp” Morfey, 84, of Mansfield died at 12:44 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 202 E. Oliver St., Mansfield. A private family graveside memorial service will be on Saturday, March 26, at Mansfield Cemetery with Pastor Woody White officiating. Military rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Harold was born Nov. 16, 1937, in DeLand, the son of Alfred and Mabel (Webb) Morfey. He was raised by his grandparents, Carl and Molly Morfey.
Harold graduated from Mansfield High School. He spent two years in the U.S. Army.
He married the love of his life, Gloria Babb, on Sept. 17, 1966, in Urbana.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Morfey of Mansfield; children, Todd (Michelle) Morfey of Bement, Chad (Kristin) Morfey of Atwood and Tish (Nate) Evans of Mahomet; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Norma (Art) Beck of Champaign. He also had three children from a previous marriage, Susan and Scott Morfey and Phillip Ryan, all of California.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Jeffrey Eugene and Robert Dean Morfey; parents; and brother, J.C. Morfey.
Harold worked as a refrigeration serviceman for Se-Us Equipment for many years. Later, he worked as a laborer for Laborers Local 703.