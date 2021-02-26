PALM BAY, Fla. — Harold E. Coulter (Gene) passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Melbourne, Fla., at the age of 83.
He is survived by his wife, Johen Thresia Smith Coulter; three children, Douglas (Deidre), Tracey Dean and Sheryl (Eugene) Fry; five grandchildren, Amber, Amanda, Colten, Dana and Cullen; and six great-grandchildren, Zoè, Ethan, Darby, Molly, Sally and Genevieve.
As we mourn the loss of Harold (Gene) Coulter, we recognize he was a husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, sailor, teacher, encourager, confidant and friend, among many other things he was to all he encountered. Though he was no saint, he was a great guy.
A quiet man, a John Wayne of sorts, he smelled of his woodshop, his favorite place to hide. He was often a co-conspirator. His oldest granddaughter, Amber, said at 8 years old, she was with grandpa in a prayer meeting that lasted four hours and was bored out of her mind, when he leaned over and whispered in her ear, “If I fake a heart attack, we can both get out of here!” This is one of many stories that testify to the type of person our father was.
Though he is not in our sights, he will always remain in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held Feb. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Lifepoint Church of Palm Bay, followed by a gathering under the Oaks to celebrate our dad.